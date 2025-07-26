Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Vanja Milinkovic-Savic headshot

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Moves to Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Milinkovic-Savic has joined Napoli on loan with an obligation to buy from Torino.

Milinkovic heads to a big team after four solid campaigns at Torino. He'll begin behind Alex Meret and likely play more than a standard deputy even if he doesn't manage to edge out his new teammate. He allowed 42 goals last season, making 135 saves, keeping 10 clean sheets and saving four PKs.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic
Napoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now