Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Moves to Napoli

Milinkovic-Savic has joined Napoli on loan with an obligation to buy from Torino.

Milinkovic heads to a big team after four solid campaigns at Torino. He'll begin behind Alex Meret and likely play more than a standard deputy even if he doesn't manage to edge out his new teammate. He allowed 42 goals last season, making 135 saves, keeping 10 clean sheets and saving four PKs.