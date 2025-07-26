Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Moves to Napoli
Milinkovic-Savic has joined Napoli on loan with an obligation to buy from Torino.
Milinkovic heads to a big team after four solid campaigns at Torino. He'll begin behind Alex Meret and likely play more than a standard deputy even if he doesn't manage to edge out his new teammate. He allowed 42 goals last season, making 135 saves, keeping 10 clean sheets and saving four PKs.
