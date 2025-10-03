Milinkovic-Savic repelled three of four Sporting CP shots on target Wednesday as Napoli outlasted the Portuguese side for a 2-1 victory. Milinkovic-Savic is sharing minutes with fellow Napoli keeper Alex Meret. The former has started in each of Napoli's Champions League fixtures and made one Serie A start., while the latter has started in four of five league matches but has not been called upon for a Champions League fixture. If Milinkovic-Savic continues as the starter for Napoli's European fixtures, expect to see him between the sticks Oct. 21 when Napoli face an away challenge versus PSV.