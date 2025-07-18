Victor Alcaraz News: Signs with Mazatlan

Alcaraz moved to Mazatlan after departing FC Ranger's in Andorra, his new club announced Thursday.

Alcaraz is a former Mexico U17 international but has never played in Liga MX, with the Canoneros giving him his first real opportunity following Hugo Gonzalez's transfer to Toluca. The 25-year-old keeper averaged 2.1 saves per game over his last season in the Andorran league. He's not yet expected to start, though he could be on the bench at some point, offering backup for Ricardo Gutierrez.