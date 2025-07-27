Victor Alfonso Guzman News: Assists as substitute in win

Guzman assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Mazatlan.

Guzman delivered a ball into the box that led to the winning goal in the 88th minute of the week three match. He also won two of his five duels and created two more chances after replacing Gaston Togni in the second half. It was the second assist in three appearances off the bench for Guzman and could help him push for more playing time at the expense of either Togni or Alan Bautista in the attacking midfield line, although the team's successful form might tempt coach Jaime Lozano to keep the starting lineup intact.