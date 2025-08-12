Guzman delivered an impressive assist that allowed Pachuca to double their lead in the 24th minute, as his one-touch through ball set Daniel Aceves perfectly. The left-back simply had to unleash a shot from close range to beat Camilo Vargas. Guzman has struggled with consistency and fitness throughout his career, but he can be a difference maker when healthy. He has three assists in four appearances (one start) this season, and he's widely expected to remain in the XI given how influential he has been to Pachuca's success in the early stages of the campaign.