Lindelof played his first minutes as a Villain on Saturday against Everton but missed the EFL Cup game against the Bees on Tuesday due to a minor injury. The former Manchester United center-back will be assessed in the coming days to determine if he can be available for Sunday's clash against Sunderland. That said, Aston Villa will hope to keep him fit because Lindelof is expected to hold a decent role in the rotation, helping in both defense and midfield like on Saturday thanks to his versatility.