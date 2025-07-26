Victor Rios Injury: Leaves with injury in loss

Rios subbed off with an undisclosed issue after 63 minutes in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Monterrey.

Rios succumbed to the injury after an unimpressive performance as part of a back three. The central man will hope to recover in time for the Leagues Cup, but he may be inactive for some time depending on the extent of the situation. Offseason signing Rober Pier made his Atlas debut as Rios' substitute and should be the top replacement option going forward.