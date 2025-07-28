Viktor Gyokeres News: Building levels progressively

Gyokeres will be assessed in the coming days but is expected to build his levels of fitness progressively before featuring for Arsenal, coach Mikel Arteta said in a press conference. "Well I think he hasn't had a single training session with the team since the last game with Sporting when they became champions. So we will assess him tomorrow, he's done all the medicals, everything is looking good but to get him up to speed with the right levels of fitness I think is very important. So we're not going to stop him, we want him with us as quick as possible but we'll have to assess and the medical team will do that."

Gyokeres might not play right away for Arsenal since he has not trained since Sporting won the title last season. The new Gunner likely worked on his fitness over the summer but reaching the intensity levels required at Arsenal may take some time before he can play his first minutes. That said, when fully fit, Gyokeres will likely try to impose himself in the starting XI and compete for the striker role with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.