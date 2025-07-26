Viktor Gyokeres News: Completes Arsenal move

Gyokeres has completed a transfer to Arsenal from Sporting, according to his new club.

Gyokeres has finally completed his move to England after weeks of rumors and talks around his exit from Sporting, signing with the Gunners. He is coming off an all-time year where he earned 62 goals in 2024, leading all of Europe. He wouldn't let up into the new year either, with 44 starts in 52 appearances during the 2024/25 campaign while adding 54 goals and 13 assists, proving to be one of the most clinical forwards in the game. He will now join a team in need of a forward and should immediately impose himself in the squad, likely to fight for the starting forward role over Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.