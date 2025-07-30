Gyokeres was expected to be assessed in the coming days by the medical staff regarding his fitness, which could be slightly behind that of his new teammates, but he already completed his first team training session on Tuesday and looked fit during the exercises. This is a good development for the Gunners, as it suggests the new striker could see some minutes in upcoming pre-season friendlies to build his fitness and create early links in the system of coach Mikel Arteta before starting the 2025\/26 season.