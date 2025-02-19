Fantasy Soccer
Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres News: Will not feature Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Gyokeres (Coach's Decision) is not with the squad and will miss the game against Dortmund for squad management reasons, coach Rui Borges confirmed in a press conference.

Gyokeres is unavailable for Wednesday's Champions League match against Dortmund for squad management reasons. His club seems to be prioritizing the domestic league as it aims to end a two-game winless run on Sunday.

Viktor Gyokeres
Sporting CP
Sporting CP
