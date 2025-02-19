Viktor Gyokeres News: Will not feature Wednesday
Gyokeres (Coach's Decision) is not with the squad and will miss the game against Dortmund for squad management reasons, coach Rui Borges confirmed in a press conference.
Gyokeres is unavailable for Wednesday's Champions League match against Dortmund for squad management reasons. His club seems to be prioritizing the domestic league as it aims to end a two-game winless run on Sunday.
