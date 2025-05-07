Viktor Tsygankov News: Strong offensive effort
Tsygankov recorded three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Monday's 1-0 win versus Mallorca.
Tsygankov made a notable impact on the attack, including logging a shot on target and accounting for at least three chances created for a second straight game. He also landed an accurate cross for a third consecutive outing and is up to nine in that span.
