Vinicius Junior Injury: Diagnosed with ankle sprain

Vinicius has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain, the club announced Monday.

The Brazilian departed Sunday's 4-3 loss to Barcelona in the 88th minute with the injury, and further tests have diagnosed him with an ankle sprain. He won't be available to face Mallorca, and his status for the final stretch of the season could be in jeopardy depending on his recovery process. Endrick, Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo are expected to see more time with Vinicius sidelined.