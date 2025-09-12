Mykolenko returned from injury in a Carabao Cup game before completing 90 minutes against Wolves right before the international break and joined the Ukraine squad happy and fit. That said, he felt during the camp that he wasn't quite right with the issue and decided to leave to head back to the Toffees. That said, the problem appears to be minor and if he is near full fitness Mykolenko will likely start in the backline against the Villains on Saturday. If he can't make it James Garner will likely switch to left back instead of his natural midfield role.