Mykolenko has been spotted saying goodbye to his Ukraine teammates while on international duty as he is heading back to Everton to recover from a setback suffered from his injury. The left-back recently returned from injury in the Carabao Cup game against Mansfield Town before playing the full match against Wolves on Saturday. That said, this setback is a blow for the Toffees since he will have to be replaced in the starting squad if he has to miss time on the sidelines, with James Garner a possible option to switch to left-back instead of his natural midfield role or youngster Adam Aznou who still has not featured with the senior team yet.