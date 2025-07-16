Vitinho News: Completes Tijuana move

Vitinho is heading to Tijuana after transferring from Atletico San Luis, the club announced Wednesday.

Vitinho finished with 18 goals and eight assists throughout 97 Liga MX appearances (57 starts) for his previous team. He also recorded 292 minutes of Leagues Cup play but failed to make a direct contribution in that competition. The speedy winger joins Ramiro Arciga and Domingo Blanco as Xolos' options on the right flank. In addition to his dribbling skill, Vitinho can take corner kicks, duties he would share with Arciga and possibly Kevin Castaneda.