Coufal couldn't finish the season opener against Leverkusen after dealing with thigh problems a few minutes before the final whistle. The right-back will likely be assessed in the coming days to get a clearer picture of the issue, but if the tests turn out negative it would be a big blow for Hoffenheim since he is expected to be the undisputed starter on the right side of the backline while Valentin Gendrey is injured. Grischa Promel could see increased playing time if Coufal has to miss some matches.