Coufal joined West Ham United from Slavia Prague in 2020 and made 180 appearances across all competitions for the Hammers, providing 20 assists. Coufal is also a Czech Republic right-back and has played 55 times for the national team, scoring one goal and delivering 12 assists. He is now joining as a free agent the Bundesliga after ending his contract with West Ham United in June and will be a strong addition to Hoffenheim's backline. He is expected to move directly into the starting lineup due to the long-term injury of Valentin Gendrey.