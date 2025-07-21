Walker Zimmerman News: Contributes to clean sheet

Zimmerman won four duels, made four clearances, and won three aerials in Saturday's 1-0 win over Toronto FC. On the attacking end, he took two shots and created one chance. He also committed two fouls and earned a yellow card.

Zimmerman's return to the lineup has been noticeable, with Nashville SC keeping back-to-back clean sheets over the last two matches. Coming up, Nashville plays three straight games on the road, starting with San Diego FC on Friday.