Walker Zimmerman News: Contributes to clean sheet
Zimmerman won four duels, made four clearances, and won three aerials in Saturday's 1-0 win over Toronto FC. On the attacking end, he took two shots and created one chance. He also committed two fouls and earned a yellow card.
Zimmerman's return to the lineup has been noticeable, with Nashville SC keeping back-to-back clean sheets over the last two matches. Coming up, Nashville plays three straight games on the road, starting with San Diego FC on Friday.
