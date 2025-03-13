Walter Benitez News: Makes five saves in draw
Benitez did allow two goals but made five saves in a 2-2 draw Wednesday against Arsenal in Champions League play.
After allowing seven goals in the first leg, only conceding two against a slightly less potent Arsenal side is a huge confidence boost. Benitez has a surprising challenge Saturday against relegation-bound RKC Waalwijk, a side which has scored 32 goals in league play.
