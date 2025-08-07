Omari was born in Mayotte, a French overseas territory, and began his football career in Les Gresilles. After various youth academy appearances, he joined Stade Rennes' youth system at the age of 14. Omari progressed through all the youth teams and eventually made the leap to the professional squad. The defender made his senior debut in 2021 and played a total of 94 games for Rennes before being sent on loan to Lyon last season. Omari made only three appearances there due to a lack of playing time despite earlier expectations. The young defender now joins the Bundesliga side Hamburger SV, newly promoted for the upcoming campaign, in search of more consistent minutes in the backline.