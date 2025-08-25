Said played a critical role in the win by taking part in both his squad's goals on the day. He opened the scoring by successfully converting a penalty kick in the ninth minute of action, and he assisted on the second goal of the match by setting up Rayan Fofana for a shot from the right side of the box in the 40th. Said is now up to seven shots, with four on target, along with two chances created through the first two games of the season. His strong start already puts him on pace for a more productive campaign compared to last year, where he finished with three goals and no assists over 24 appearances.