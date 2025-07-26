Wessam Abou Ali News: Inks deal with Columbus

Abou Ali has completed a transfer to Columbus from Al Ahly, according to his new club.

Abou Ali is making a big move in his career as he heads across the pond to sign with Columbus after a few years in Egypt, signing a deal with the Crew until 2027, with an option for 2028. He has witnessed a great spell of success with his former club, notching 38 goals and 10 assists in 60 appearances, a prolific scorer each of the past few campaigns. He will now rival Jacen Russel-Rowe and Diego Rossi for time at forward, a real possibility to break the starting XI if he can continue his scoring in a new league.