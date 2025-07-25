Wiktor Bogacz Injury: Late call for Saturday

Bogacz (toe) is questionable for Saturday's match against Chicago, according to the MLS injury report.

Bogacz will be a late call heading into Saturday's contest after suffering from a toe injury, with the forward likely to be tested ahead of the match. He has only started in one of his 16 appearances this season, so his absence wouldn't force a change. However, he does add decent depth, so they will hope to have him around, with two goal contributions in only 275 minutes of play.