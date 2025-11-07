Gnonto has been battling mutliple injuries since mid-September but is finally back in the fold for the club after training the past two weeks, now available again. However, the attacker is still regaining fitness and the club seems to be unsure about his selection, possibly being held out until after the international break. Even if this is the case, his improvment in health is a step in the right direction, although they will hope he is already available to play with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (groin) also battling an injury and questionable.