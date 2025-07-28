Wilfried Zaha News: Decisive in counter attack
Zaha assisted once to go with zero corners and three chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Toronto FC.
Zaha consistently drew defenders and created space in behind on Saturday, completing two duels and creating three chances. Although he was unable to register a shot this time, his presence helped Charlotte control wide space and stretch Toronto's defense, and he was rewarded with an assist on a nice through ball to Kerwin Vargas during a counter attack in the 65th minute that led to the second goal. Zaha now has five assists and six goals in 22 appearances during his first MLS campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now