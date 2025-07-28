Wilfried Zaha News: Decisive in counter attack

Zaha assisted once to go with zero corners and three chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Toronto FC.

Zaha consistently drew defenders and created space in behind on Saturday, completing two duels and creating three chances. Although he was unable to register a shot this time, his presence helped Charlotte control wide space and stretch Toronto's defense, and he was rewarded with an assist on a nice through ball to Kerwin Vargas during a counter attack in the 65th minute that led to the second goal. Zaha now has five assists and six goals in 22 appearances during his first MLS campaign.