Wilfried Zaha News: Goal contribution double

Zaha scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Atlanta United.

Zaha was all over the field Saturday and heavily influenced his club's win, bagging a goal first in the 59th minute before also notching an assist in the 77th minute. This gives him firs first two goal contributions since returning from an injury three games ago. He now has 10 goal contributions on the season with six goals and four assists.