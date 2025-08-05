Lankshear joined Tottenham's academy in 2022 and made his first senior squad debut in October 2024 in the Europa League. The striker went on to make three appearances in that competition, scoring his first senior goal in the league phase fixture away to Galatasaray. He has made six senior appearances for Spurs. The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion, gaining valuable experience in the Championship as he featured 11 times for the Baggies. He will discover a new club next season after being loaned to another Championship side, Oxford United, with the aim of gaining more experience and playing time at senior level.