Willi Orban Injury: Will hope to play against Stuttgart
Orban (strain) trained partially this week and will hope to resume full training next week to be ready for next Saturday's clash against Stuttgart, the club announced.
Orban is still dealing with muscular problems but will aim to return to full training next week to be ready for the season finale against Stuttgart next Saturday. Until then, Lukas Klostermann has taken on a larger role in central defense during his absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now