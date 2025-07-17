Menu
William Agada News: Scores in home win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 17, 2025

Agada scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win against Houston Dynamo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 72nd minute.

Agada scored the game-winner in the first half with his second goal in the campaign. The forward also led Salt Lake with a season-high four shots during the match. That was his eighth start in a row and 10th overall in 17 appearances.

