William Agada News: Scores in home win

Agada scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win against Houston Dynamo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 72nd minute.

Agada scored the game-winner in the first half with his second goal in the campaign. The forward also led Salt Lake with a season-high four shots during the match. That was his eighth start in a row and 10th overall in 17 appearances.