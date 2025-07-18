William Carvalho News: Departs Betis

Carvalho has exited Betis after seven seasons, according to his former club.

Carvalho is seeing the end of his time with Betis after a decent tenure with the club, appearing in 223 matches in his seven seasons with Betis. He is getting up their in age and did miss most of last season due to injurirs, possibly the reason for his exit. He will now look to find a new club, likely a more difficult feat than ever for the midfielder at this point in his career.