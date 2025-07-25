William Carvalho News: Joins Pachuca

Carvalho has completed a transfer to Pachuca after leaving La Liga side Real Betis, the club announced Friday.

Carvalho is a good addition to Tuzos given his extensive experience in Europe at clubs such as Betis and Sporting CP, in addition to being a three-time World Cup participant for Portugal. His contribution as a holding midfielder is usually defensive, but he can also provide passes and convert some of them into assists. He'll be in contention for a starting spot with Pedro Pedraza and Israel Luna.