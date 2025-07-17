William Reilly News: Nets equalizing goal in extra time

Reilly scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus the Chicago Fire.

Reilly was unused last match but made a huge difference Wednesday, with the midfielder coming off the bench to score in extra time and secure a point for his club. This is his first goal of the season, taking seven appearances to reach that mark. He will hope this can earn him more time moving forward, with the 22-year-old only seeing just over 300 minutes of play this season.