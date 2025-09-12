Saliba was expected to miss up to one month but resumed team training on Friday and could be available for Saturday's clash against Forest. The Frenchman returned to training well ahead of schedule after suffering an ankle injury in the warmups of the game against Liverpool. That said, even if he makes the squad, the medical staff wouldn't take any risks with him and he would likely be an option off the bench, giving the opportunity to either Cristhian Mosquera or Piero Hincapie to get their first start with the Gunners.