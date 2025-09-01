Saliba was forced off early in Sunday's clash against the Reds after attempting to play despite suffering an ankle twist during the warmup. The injury appears serious since he wanted to try to play but ultimately could not continue. The center-back will miss international duty with France as he has already been replaced by Benjamin Pavard in the squad and will hope to use the break to rest and recover before the Gunners' next fixture against Nottingham Forest on Sept. 13. That said, if he has to miss additional time, Cristhian Mosquera will likely replace him in the backline until he returns fit.