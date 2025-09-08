Saliba is expected to miss three to four weeks due to an ankle injury he suffered during the warmups of last Sunday's defeat against Liverpool, forcing him off in the 5th minute of the game. This is a big blow for the Gunners since the Frenchman will likely miss four games, including clashes against Nottingham, Athletic, Manchester City and Newcastle. That said, Cristhian Mosquera will likely replace him in central defense alongside Gabriel, and coach Mikel Arteta was pleased with his contributions since his arrival at Arsenal.