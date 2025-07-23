William Saliba News: Returns in friendly

Saliba (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's first pre-season friendly against AC Milan, confirming his return from injury.

Saliba suffered a hamstring injury at the end of last season during his 100th appearance with the Gunners and has fully recovered, as he is in the starting XI for the first pre-season friendly against AC Milan. This is good news for Arsenal because the Frenchman is an undisputed starter in central defense when fit. Saliba will be able to gradually build his fitness during pre-season to be fully operational for the Premier League opener against Manchester United on Aug. 17.