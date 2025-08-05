Kambwala has been dealt an injury just 10 days from the start of the season, with the defender going down with a torn hamstring. This is a tough development for the club after already losing Logan Costa (knee) for the season, as another defender will likely miss a significant portion of time, missing anywhere from a few weeks to months with his torn hamstring. This will likely leave Juan Foyth and Rafa Marin as the probable starters in the middle of the defense to start the season, with Kambwala hoping to not miss too much time.