Wladimiro Falcone News: Perfect again for great escape

Falcone had eight saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 win over Lazio. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 69th minute.

Falcone has logged a clean sheet for back-to-back games, with 12 saves between them. They assured consecutive wins that helped Lecce escape relegation on the 2024-25 Serie A's last day. Despite scrapping for points all season, Falcone's latest was more of an improvement than not. The campaign's stats back him up, with all except for goals conceded and penalty saves being better. Falcone logged 129 saves, 50 clearances and nine clean sheets without missing any games for a third consecutive season.