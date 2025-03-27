Xaver Schlager Injury: Out several weeks
Schlager suffered a thigh injury with his national team and will be out again for several weeks, the club announced.
Schlager recently returned from a long-term knee injury but has now suffered another setback on international duty with a left thigh injury that will sideline him for several weeks. He has struggled with injuries this season and it is a big blow for the team as is a regular starter in midfield when fully fit. Amadou Haidara and Kevin Kampl are likely to see increased playing time in his absence.
