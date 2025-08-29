Simons had been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, and while Chelsea had shown interest in his services, the Dutchman ultimately joined Tottenham on a long-term contract. He should be a regular starter and key piece in midfield for the Spurs, as his creativity and elite passing will complement an attacking line featuring agile, pacey wingers such as Mohammed Kudus and Brennan Johnson, as well as either Dominic Solanke or Richardson upfront. Simons should have above-average fantasy value as a playmaker who is often on the ball, giving him a solid floor in most formats due to his consistent involvement. He finished the 2024\/25 season with 11 goals and 10 assists across 31 appearances (30 starts) for Leipzig between the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League.