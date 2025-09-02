Couto provided the in-swinging ball from the right-flank that resulted in Borussia Dortmund's first of three goals as they would punish Union Berlin in a 3-0 triumph. From his role on the right side of the midfield, the veteran created two chances and also added two tackles (two won) and one clearance to the team's defensive effort across his 90 minutes of play. After being limited to just 21 appearances (eight starts) in his inaugural season with Dortmund, Couto has played every minute of Dortmund's first two league fixtures.