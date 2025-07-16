Yan Diomande News: Signs with Leipzig

Diomande has completed a transfer to Leipzig from Leganes, according to his new club.

Diomande is departing La Liga this offseason and will now head to Germany, inking a deal with Leipzig until 2030. The 18-year-old just debuted at the professional level, still early in his career, starting in six of his 10 appearances while notching two goals and one assist. That said, he will hope to see more chances with Leipzig but will likely see more of a rotational role, having to show his value a bit more before starting time comes his way.