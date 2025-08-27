Herrera was forced off the field in the 42nd minute of Sunday's match against Villarreal due to a hamstring injury and is set to miss six to eight weeks to recover. That said, the midfielder reportedly asked his club to negotiate with Real Sociedad for a potential transfer. Herrera has been an undisputed starter in the heart of the game, therefore his absence will impact the starting XI, with David Lopez and Axel Witsel as the two possible options to replace him in the midfield until Girona finds a solution.