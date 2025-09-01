Herrera began his career with Atletico Venezuela before moving to Manchester City, who loaned him to New York City, Huesca, Granada, Espanyol, and Girona. After three years at Girona, where he was signed permanently following a successful loan, he now arrives at Real Sociedad as a dynamic and energetic midfielder. As an established Venezuela international, Herrera strengthens the midfield and reunites with compatriot Jon Aramburu. That said, the midfielder is currently dealing with a hamstring injury and will likely play his first minutes with the team in early October.