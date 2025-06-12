Yankuba Minteh News: Double-digit goal contributions

Minteh recorded six goals and four assists across 32 appearances (20 starts) in the Premier League.

Despite not being one of the team's household players, Minteh ended up being one of the most consistent producers for the Seagulls. The 10 goal contributions were a career-high mark for him in his second season with the club, and he could be in line for an expanded role in 2025/26, particularly if players such as Joao Pedro and Kaoru Mitoma end up leaving in the summer. Minteh certainly showed he belongs in the EPL with his play in 2024/25.