Sommer delivered a reliable display between the posts Monday as Inter sealed a commanding 5-0 win over Torino. He was not called into action frequently, recording just four saves. Reflecting on the 2024-25 Serie A season, he logged an impressive 13 clean sheets in 33 appearances, conceded 32 goals, averaged about 0.97 goals conceded per game while making 85 saves. He looks to continue being one of Serie A's most dependable fantasy goalkeepers, practically assuring a clean sheet when playing weaker opposition. He faces Udinese in Inter's next, they drew 1-1 in their season opener.