Yannick Bright Injury: On verge of return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 16, 2025

Bright (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's match against Cincinnati, according to the MLS injury report.

Bright is going to once again be a late call, as he was listed as questionable on the injury report again. This would be good news after his extended absence, having missed five games at this point. He started in all but three games before the injury, so he will hope to see a significant role once fit.

