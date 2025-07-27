Yannis Lawson News: Returns in friendly

Lawson (pubic bone) returned in Saturday's friendly against Lens, confirming his return from injury.

Lawson was precautionally left out in their last contest due to an injury but was back this week and played half an hour against Lens on Saturday. This is a good news for the Grenats since it is their new signing and he has the versitality to have a key role for Metz in the 2025/26 Ligue 1 campaign.