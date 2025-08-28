Wissa has yet to play for Brentford this season, and that'll be the case until the transfer window closes on Sep. 1. The forward scored 18 goals across 35 appearances in the 2024-25 campaign for the Bees, so there's no doubt he'd still have a role if available, but the manager wants to solve his transfer situation first before integrating him to the first-squad dynamics. This means the first chance he'll have to make his season debut will come against Chelsea on Saturday, Sep. 13, after the break.